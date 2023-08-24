Imran in high spirit, will not surrender, says Babar Awan

ATTOCK - Imran Khan is in high spirits, will never surrender and will keep fighting for real freedom throughout his life. Advocate Babar Awan told this to media after having meeting with him (IK) in district jail Attock.

Babar Awan said, “Imran Khan has found time for read­ing in Attock jail and has read English translation of the holy book Quran and some other books as earlier he was having no time to read. Awan said, “Imran Khan is in the same cell about which the people already know.” He said an application had been sub­mitted to the superintendant of the jail to facilitate Imran Khan to the courts where his cases were being heard.

Awan said Khan was in­formed about the party de­cisions taken in his absence and the chairman said the fu­ture belonged to PTI. Accord­ing to him, Imran said only PTI could solve the problems of the people including price hike. He said people would enjoy real freedom. Awan said Khan was standing firm like a rock and was not aspir­ing for any facilities. Awan said PTI chief wanted general elections within 90 days. Awan said Khan wanted real de­mocracy in Pakistan and was ready for any sacrifice in this context and added that Khan was standing firm, and would always stand for Pakistan.