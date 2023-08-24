Imran shows lack of trust on IHC CJ; seeks cases transfer

ISLAMABAD - Chairman Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan, levelling serious allegations against the Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court (IHC), Wednesday urged the apex court to restrain the IHC from con­tinuing the trials/proceedings of his cases. The PTI Chairman filed the petition for the transfer of all cases in which he is a party or is involved in from the IHC to either the Lahore High Court or the Peshawar High Court.

The ex-PM alleged in the petition that he is be­ing held in Attock jail after being “convicted on a cooked up and fabricated charge after a ‘trial’ in gross abuse of due process” for which he primari­ly blamed IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq.

“More than sufficient incontrovertible evidence is available to establish the deep and settled bias of the CJ IHC towards the petitioner,” the applica­tion read, accusing him of “endeavouring to do ev­erything to keep the petitioner behind bars with the intent that he be unable to contest the forth­coming general elections and thus be ousted from the politics of Pakistan.” Imran Khan also accused Additional Sessions Judge Humayun Dilawar of ‘despising’ him as well as claimed that CJ Farooq had ‘instrumented’ the Sessions Judge “to advance their common objective”. The petition also hinted at reservations against Judge Dilawar’s verdict in the Toshakhana (gift repository) case whereby Im­ran was sentenced to three years in jail.

However, it primarily highlighted how “the learned CJ IHC has demonstrated his bias and prejudice against the petitioner” across cases. The petitioner also mentioned the delay in the announcement of the court’s verdict in the infidelity case against Im­ran Khan as well as the CJ IHC’s “deliberate refrain from restraining the bludgeoning” of the petitioner during his arrest by rangers on court premises.