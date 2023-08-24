 Inaction in Battagram

I trust this letter finds you well, presumably while enjoying the comfort of a sturdy bridge or perhaps attending a school that doesn’t require an adventurous rope ride across perilous chasms. It’s not every day that one gets to live on the edge, but apparently, the residents of Battagram village do, quite literally.

I recently came across the heart­warming story of the local chil­dren’s daily commute, which in­volves a thrilling journey across a pulley strung between two moun­tains. I must say, it’s a riveting plot for an action movie, but as a real-life scenario, it’s a tad bit unsettling.

It appears that the good people of Battagram have been practicing the fine art of tightrope walking every day, thanks to the absence of a basic connecting road or bridge. Seventy-five years of indepen­dence have provided ample time to contemplate the construction of such amenities, but alas, it seems like the powers that be have been too busy pondering other pro­found mysteries of the universe.

In the grand tradition of bureau­cratic excellence, the local admin­istration seems to have mastered the art of inaction while simultane­ously mastering the art of extract­ing funds. It’s impressive how a re­gion with such dire infrastructure needs can still manage to finance its elected representatives’ quest for re-election with such gusto.

I can only hope that this letter serves as a reminder that while we may live in a world of complex po­litical machinations and financial intricacies, some issues remain incredibly simple. The need for a safe bridge and a school for the children of Battagram is one such uncomplicated matter.

I implore you to consider the residents of this village who de­serve the basic amenities that most of us take for granted. It’s high time to redirect some of those funds into projects that tru­ly matter, rather than continu­ing the ever-thrilling pulley esca­pades of our young daredevils.

In conclusion, dear CM KPK, I do realise what I ask of you is some­thing which should have been de­livered by your political prede­cessor, however, for reasons best known to them alone this ardu­ous tasks now falls on your capa­ble shoulder, I urge you to be the beacon of change for Battagram. By investing in a safe bridge and a school, you can transform their lives. Let’s turn their thrilling daily journey into a heartwarming tale of progress and hope. Your lead­ership can make a real difference, and together, we can showcase the true spirit of our province.

UZAIR SHAFIE,

Islamabad.