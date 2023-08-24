 Inaction in Battagram

I trust this letter finds you well, presumably while enjoying the comfort of a sturdy bridge or perhaps attending a school that doesn’t require an adventurous rope ride across perilous chasms. It’s not every day that one gets to live on the edge, but apparently, the residents of Battagram village do, quite literally.
I recently came across the heartwarming story of the local children’s daily commute, which involves a thrilling journey across a pulley strung between two mountains. I must say, it’s a riveting plot for an action movie, but as a real-life scenario, it’s a tad bit unsettling.
It appears that the good people of Battagram have been practicing the fine art of tightrope walking every day, thanks to the absence of a basic connecting road or bridge. Seventy-five years of independence have provided ample time to contemplate the construction of such amenities, but alas, it seems like the powers that be have been too busy pondering other profound mysteries of the universe.
In the grand tradition of bureaucratic excellence, the local administration seems to have mastered the art of inaction while simultaneously mastering the art of extracting funds. It’s impressive how a region with such dire infrastructure needs can still manage to finance its elected representatives’ quest for re-election with such gusto.
I can only hope that this letter serves as a reminder that while we may live in a world of complex political machinations and financial intricacies, some issues remain incredibly simple. The need for a safe bridge and a school for the children of Battagram is one such uncomplicated matter.
I implore you to consider the residents of this village who deserve the basic amenities that most of us take for granted. It’s high time to redirect some of those funds into projects that truly matter, rather than continuing the ever-thrilling pulley escapades of our young daredevils.
In conclusion, dear CM KPK, I do realise what I ask of you is something which should have been delivered by your political predecessor, however, for reasons best known to them alone this arduous tasks now falls on your capable shoulder, I urge you to be the beacon of change for Battagram. By investing in a safe bridge and a school, you can transform their lives. Let’s turn their thrilling daily journey into a heartwarming tale of progress and hope. Your leadership can make a real difference, and together, we can showcase the true spirit of our province.
UZAIR SHAFIE,
Islamabad.