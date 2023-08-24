Jamal Shah deposits gift in Tosha Khana

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for National Her­itage and Culture Jamal Shah has deposited a valuable gift in Tosha Khana which was received by him during recent meeting with a for­eign diplomat. The gift was a pre­cious ceramic sculpture of a Chinese horse, said a press release here on Wednesday. Federal Minister Jamal Shah while deciding not to retain any foreign gifts, ordered to depos­it the gift received by him to Tosha Khana recently.

The federal minister does not wish to retain any of the gift items presented to him during meetings with diplomats or any foreign visit in the future.