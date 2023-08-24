JI demands action against illegal hydrants, water theft

ARACHI - Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi Ameer Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has demanded of the water corporation to take decisive action against illegal hydrants, unjust wa­ter distribution in the city and water theft. The JI lead­er called on Water Board Managing Director Sala­huddin at his office, here on the other day. The two sides discussed the issues pertaining to water supply in the city. Following the meeting, the two sides held a joint press conference at the headquarters of the wa­ter corporation. Speaking on the occasion, Engr Naeemur Rehman stressed the water corporation to play its due rule in order to address the brining issues and assured the authority of full corpo­ration on part of the JI. He said that under the Article 140-A of the Constitution of Pakistan, administrative and monetary powers should be devolved to the grassroots level. He said that the JI, in collaboration with the wa­ter corporation, wants to resolve the issue of water supply in the mega city. The JI leader said that smooth supply of water will also re­solve the issue of recovery as such type of problems are emerged by the short­age of water supply. The MD thanked the JI team and assured Naeemur Rehman that the corporation will play its role with the sup­port of the JI against illegal hydrants and water theft. He also assured coordination on the town and UC level.