Jinnah House attack: ATC allows police to arrest, investigate Imran

LAHORE - An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday allowed police to arrest and investigate Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in connection with the Jin­nah House attack case. ATC Judge Ijaz Ahmad Buttar passed the orders while accepting an application filed by a deputy inspector general of police (Inves­tigation) for the purpose. The DIG (who was also the convener of the joint inves­tigation team) had submit­ted that the PTI chairman was nominated in the Jin­nah House attack case. He submitted that Islamabad’s sessions court had convict­ed the PTI chairman in con­nection with a complaint under Section 190 of the Election Act, 2017 and he was lodged at Attock jail. He submitted that Imran Khan’s arrest was required for investigations of the Jin­nah House case. He pleaded with the court to grant permission to arrest and investigate the PTI chair­man, confined at Attock Jail. The Sarwar Road police had registered a case against PTI leaders and workers for attacking the Jinnah House (the corps commander house) in Lahore Cantt, looting valuables worth over Rs150 million and set­ting it on fire, during May-9 riots. The case had been registered under Sections 302, 324,34, 395, 436, 452, 440, 427, 353, 186,290,291, 153, 152, 148, 149, 147, 109, 505, 120-B of Pakistan Penal Code besides Section 7 of Anti-terrorism Act.