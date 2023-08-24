Friday, August 25, 2023
Jinnah House attack case: ATC allows police to arrest Imran Khan

Web Desk
9:46 AM | August 24, 2023
An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore on Wednesday allowed the local police to interrogate and arrest Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan — who is currently serving a three-year sentence in Attock jail after being convicted in the Toshakhana reference — in a case related to the attack on Jinnah House (Corps Commander House in Lahore Cantt) during the May 9 mayhem.

The ATC judge, Ijaz Ahmad Buttar accepting the request allowed police to arrest and investigate chairman PTI in jail. Police pleaded that PTI head had been awarded sentence under the Election Act and he is imprisoned in Attock jail.

The former premier had been booked by the Sarwar Road police.

The riots were triggered almost across the country after the PTI chairman’s arrest in the £190 million Al-Qadir Trust case on May 9 which led to the deaths of at least eight people and injured several others, prompting the authorities to arrest thousands of PTI workers.

During the protests, the miscreants attacked the civil and military installations including — Jinnah House and the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi. The military called May 9 "Black Day" and decided to try the protesters under the Army Act.

