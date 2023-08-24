KP CM directs restoration of free treatment under Sehat Card

Peshawar - Caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azam Khan, has taken notice of the suspension of free treatment facilities under the Sehat Card scheme. He has directed the relevant authorities to prioritize the restoration of these free treatment facilities and ensure the immediate payment of dues to the implementing partner, State Life Insurance Company.

As a result of the Chief Minister’s directives, the concerned parties approached the management of State Life Insurance Company, assuring them that their dues would be settled within a week. Consequently, the insurance company has instructed all empanelled hospitals to resume providing free treatment facilities under the Sehat Card Scheme. The insurance company has officially communicated this decision to the Sehat Card scheme’s leadership.

Inclusion of traders’ representative in KP cabinet demanded

The business and traders’ community has called upon the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caretaker Chief Minister, Azam Khan, to include a representative from the traders in the provincial caretaker cabinet.

They expressed their disappointment over the absence of representation from Peshawar in the current cabinet and highlighted Malik Mehar Elahi’s strong connection to Peshawar and his significant contributions to the city. They emphasized that his representation would be invaluable, particularly considering the absence of any representative from the business community in the current cabinet.

The community acknowledged Mr Elahi’s outstanding performance during his previous role as a special assistant to the caretaker chief minister and urged his inclusion in the cabinet.