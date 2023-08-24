KP government orders safety checks of all chairlifts

Peshawar - Following a recent incident in which the lives of people, including school children, were put at risk due to a chairlift wire breakage in Battagram, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has taken measures to ensure the safety of chairlifts across the province.

In response to the incident where an open cable car in Battagram was left stranded due to a cable snap, endangering eight people, including school children, for over 15 hours, the government has issued comprehensive safety guidelines.

Under the directive, deputy commissioners from all districts have been instructed to conduct thorough inspections of chairlifts, including those in commercial and residential areas, as well as those operating in entertainment venues. Special emphasis is placed on chairlifts within entertainment venues to ensure strict adherence to safety protocols.

Particular attention will be given to chairlifts spanning over rivers and streams, necessitating a meticulous evaluation of their structural integrity. The directive also includes an assessment of the design, capacity, and safety features of all chairlifts within the province.

To enforce safety measures effectively, obtaining a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the district administration is now mandatory for chairlift operators. This step aims to enhance accountability and ensure consistent safety measures, particularly during adverse weather conditions.

To expedite these safety enhancements, the provincial government has set a deadline for the submission of a comprehensive report on chairlifts across the province, requiring all relevant data and findings to be compiled and submitted within one week.

Meanwhile, the owner of a chairlift in Battagram has been arrested due to negligence in ensuring the proper maintenance and safety of the chairlift service. This arrest follows an incident where the chairlift broke, leaving passengers stranded mid-air.

D.I.G Hazara Division, Tahir Ayub, informed the media that the incident was caused by the chairlift’s wire breaking. A case has been registered against the chairlift’s owner, Gulzarain, and the operator, Ejaz, at the Alia Police Station.