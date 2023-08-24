KP IGP opens several police facilities in Mardan region

Mardan - Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Akhtar Hayat Khan, inaugurated several police facilities during his visit to the Mardan region. These included the renovated Police Command and Control Room, the newly established Ababil Squad, the Police Rest House in Nowshera, and the Baghdada police post.

The IG Police was accompanied by Regional Police Officer Mohammad Sulaiman, District Police Officer Najibul Rehman, and other senior officials. Khan inspected various aspects of the police post and commended the quality of construction work.

During his conversation with the media, IG Akhtar Hayat highlighted ongoing reforms in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police, aimed at equipping the force to handle modern challenges. He emphasized the provision of modern scientific instruments to enhance the efficiency of investigations. Khan also discussed the importance of technology-based policing and its role in crime control and prevention.

He mentioned the successful operation of the Ababil Squad in Peshawar and its expansion to other districts to combat street crimes and provide a sense of security to the public. The IG Police underlined the necessity of a reward and punishment system within the police department, emphasizing the importance of maintaining public trust.