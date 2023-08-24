Friday, August 25, 2023
Lahore police conducted 3960 IBOs this year

Staff Reporter
August 24, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -   In order to ensure the protection of citizens’ lives and property and maintain peace, Lahore police have conducted a to­tal of 3960 intelligence-based search operations (IBOs) in the current year. In a statement released here on Wednesday, Lahore CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana stated that during these search operations, a to­tal of 102387 houses, 53074 tenants, 434909 individuals, 226 hotels, 60 guest houses, 97 hostels, and 4886 shops were checked. Under Section 55/109 of the Criminal Proce­dure Code, actions were tak­en against 3724 individuals. Similarly, 24 cases of narcotics possession, 99 cases of illegal weapons, and 3 cases related to gambling were registered. Additionally, 42 POs were ap­prehended during these search operations, he added.

Staff Reporter

