Lahore police conducted 3960 IBOs this year

LAHORE - In order to ensure the protection of citizens’ lives and property and maintain peace, Lahore police have conducted a to­tal of 3960 intelligence-based search operations (IBOs) in the current year. In a statement released here on Wednesday, Lahore CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana stated that during these search operations, a to­tal of 102387 houses, 53074 tenants, 434909 individuals, 226 hotels, 60 guest houses, 97 hostels, and 4886 shops were checked. Under Section 55/109 of the Criminal Proce­dure Code, actions were tak­en against 3724 individuals. Similarly, 24 cases of narcotics possession, 99 cases of illegal weapons, and 3 cases related to gambling were registered. Additionally, 42 POs were ap­prehended during these search operations, he added.