Market witnesses mixed trend

ISLAMABAD - The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday witnessed mixed trend as it witnessed nominal change of 0.73 points, closing at 47,418.63 points against 47,417.90 points the previous trading day. A total of 188,680,077 shares were traded dur­ing the day as compared to 185,753,898 shares the pre­vious day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 8.794 billion against Rs 6.223 bil­lion on the last trading day. As many as 324 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 106 of them recorded gains and 189 sus­tained losses, whereas the share price of 29 companies remained unchanged