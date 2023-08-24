Motorcyclist injured in landmine explosion in Balochistan

QUETTA - A land mine explosion in the ancestral town of Interim Chief Minister Balochistan Ali Mardan Domki left one person injured, police said on Wednesday. They said that a land mine planted by un­known miscreants exploded in Kach area of Lehri Tehsil of Sibi when a motorbike hit the land­mine. The injured identified as Sikandar Talani was shifted to district headquarters’ hospital. Soon after the incident, security personnel cordoned off the area and launch search operation against the miscreants. Further investigation was underway.