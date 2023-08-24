MoU inked between QAU, Linyi University

ISLAMABAD - The Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU), Islamabad has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with China’s Linyi University.

The collaboration aims to establish a Faculty of Computing & Technology and a Science & Technology Park at the QAU, says a statement, according to Gwadar Pro.

Prof Dr Niaz Ahmad Akhtar, Vice Chancellor QAU, and representative from the Linyi University signed the document.

The initiative falls within the framework of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and aligns with the broader Belt and Road Initiative, the statement added.

It’s a significant step forward in promoting academic exchange and technological advancements between the two institutions, the QAU VC stated in a separate post.

Linyi University is a prestigious institution of higher learning in China’s Shandong province. Earlier this month, the QAU signed a MoU with Southwest Petroleum University, China, aimed at initiating a groundbreaking partnership for academic and research collaboration.