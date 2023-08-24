MoU signed to make Sindh floods resilient province

Karachi - Save the Children International and the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), in their mission towards floods resilient province, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish collaborative mechanisms to respond to future emergencies/ disasters in the Sindh province, and coordinate for sustainable climate- resilient planning, programming, and investments.

The main objective of the MoU is to make Sindh province disaster resilient and community well equipped to mitigate the effects of disasters and take timely actions.

As part of response, recovery, reconstruction and rehabilitation under Floods Response 2022, Chief Executive Officer, Save the Children International (SCI) Inger Ashing is meeting with senior officials of Sindh government to seek insights and foster collaborations for carrying out the advanced phase of Floods Response 2022 and contributing towards disaster resilient Sindh, during her visit to the flood affected districts of Sindh.

The delegation comprising Chief Executive Officer, Save the Children International (SCI) Inger Ashing, Country Director Pakistan Muhammad Khuram Gondal, Senior Management Team of Pakistan Country Office, and members from Asia Pacific region and international team visited PDMA Sindh, Department of Environment and Climate Change, and Sindh Peoples Housing for the Flood Affectees (SPHF).

Director General PDMA Syed Salman Shah appreciated the role of SCI during floods 2022 and thanked CEO SCI for taking keen interest in flood response in Pakistan and working towards making Pakistan climate resilient.

CEO SCI, Inger Ashing after assessing the magnitude of devastation caused by the floods 2022, said that only joint efforts can help manage disasters of such scale and prepare for the future. “I wholeheartedly appreciate the efforts of government of Sindh in initiating these multi-sectoral integrated programs to deal with the adversities of floods 2022.”

She expressed keen interest in working with government machineries to make complete reconstruction and rehabilitation possible in the most effective manner. She further added that “I would like to highlight that climate change is the cross cutting theme of Save The Children International and we are committed to safeguarding the well being of communities especially children and protect them from effects of climate change.“

Country Director Save the Children in Pakistan, Muhammad Khuram Gondal, briefed government officials on efforts made to ensure physical and mental well being of communities especially children in the flood hit districts and expressed his commitment to work together with PDMA Sindh to make Sindh province disaster resilient.

CEO SCI Inger Ashing also met with officials of Department of Environment and Climate Change, government of Sindh. Agha Wasif Abbas, Secretary Environment and Climate Change, government of Sindh said that scale of devastation post floods 2022 served to catalyze the public sector development paradigm towards sustainable climate-resilient planning, programming, and investments.