LAHORE- Ne­pal cricket team on Wednes­day arrived in Karachi to par­ticipate in the Asia Cup. The opening match of the Asia Cup between Nepal and Pakistan will be played at the Multan Cricket Stadium on August 30. According to a PCB spokes­person, The Nepal team will practice for two days in Kara­chi and play a practice match. The visiting team will leave from Karachi for Multan on August 27.