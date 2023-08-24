Pak vows to enhance coop with US, China

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan has reiterated its strong commitment to enhancing cooperation with both the United States and China. This declaration was made during separate meetings held between US Ambassador to Pakistan, Donald Blome, and Chinese Charge d’Affaires, Pang Chunxue, with Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani. These meetings served as a platform for discussions on the current state of bilateral relations, and all parties recognized the positive momentum in these relationships. Additionally, they reached a mutual agreement to deepen their collaboration in economic and security matters.

During the meeting with the Chinese Charge d’Affaires, both Pakistan and China reaffirmed their unwavering dedication to further strengthening the All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership that exists between the two nations. This enduring commitment underscores the importance of the relationship and the desire to continue working together closely on various strategic fronts.

In a separate engagement, the Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates, Hamad Alzaabi, held discussions with Foreign Minister Jilani. These discussions encompassed a wide range of subjects, including bilateral, regional, and multilateral issues of mutual interest. Notably, both sides emphasized the considerable potential for enhancing trade and investment ties between the UAE and Pakistan, marking a positive step toward stronger economic collaboration.