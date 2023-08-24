Friday, August 25, 2023
Past in Perspective

Past in Perspective
August 24, 2023
I am not interested in the past, except
as the road to the future.
–Gianni Versace

Back in 1997, Versace was taking a walk along Ocean Drive to get his morning paper and upon his return, a man dressed in a grey T-shirt, black shorts, a white hat and carrying a backpack shot him in the head at point-blank with a .40 caliber. He was pronounced dead in the early hours of the day. Upon further investigation, the murderer was found to be Andrew Cunanan who was a spree killer who had killed four other men as well. Apparently, he was obsessed with the designer and often bragged about their close relationship but the nature of it still remains mysterious. Eight days after killing Versace, Cunanan died by suicide.

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-24/Lahore/epaper_img_1692848500.jpg

