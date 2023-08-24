PM to visit FO today to get briefing on foreign policy

ISLAMABAD - Caretaker Prime Minister Anwarul Haq Kakar would visit Foreign Office today to get brief­ing on the foreign policy of Paki­stan. Credible sources told The Nation yesterday that this would be the first ever visit to any min­istry by the caretaker prime minister since his assuming the office on August 14. Care­taker Foreign Minister Jalil Ab­bas Jilani and Foreign Secretary Syras Qazi would give briefing to the caretaker prime minis­ter on the country’s foreign poli­cy including relations with India and upcoming tour by Pakistani cricket team to India. The brief­ing would highlight working of the Foreign Office and finan­cial difficulties being faced by Pakistan foreign missions. The prime minister would also ad­dress the officers after getting the briefing and is expected to highlight foreign policy priori­ties of the government.