PM to visit FO today to get briefing on foreign policy

ISLAMABAD - Caretaker Prime Minister Anwarul Haq Kakar would visit Foreign Office today to get briefing on the foreign policy of Pakistan. Credible sources told The Nation yesterday that this would be the first ever visit to any ministry by the caretaker prime minister since his assuming the office on August 14. Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani and Foreign Secretary Syras Qazi would give briefing to the caretaker prime minister on the country’s foreign policy including relations with India and upcoming tour by Pakistani cricket team to India. The briefing would highlight working of the Foreign Office and financial difficulties being faced by Pakistan foreign missions. The prime minister would also address the officers after getting the briefing and is expected to highlight foreign policy priorities of the government.