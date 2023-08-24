Friday, August 25, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

PMD forecast rain for various parts of country

APP
August 24, 2023
Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rain-wind/thundershower in Pothohar re­gion, Islamabad, upper Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkh­wa, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir during the next 24 hours. Heavy falls may also occur at isolated places in the Pothohar region, Islamabad, upper Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa, Kashmir and upper Punjab during the peri­od. Hot and humid weather is expected in other parts of country. As per the synoptic situation, monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are penetrating in upper parts of country. A westerly wave has started affecting upper and central parts

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-24/Lahore/epaper_img_1692848500.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023