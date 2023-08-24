PMD forecast rain for various parts of country

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rain-wind/thundershower in Pothohar re­gion, Islamabad, upper Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkh­wa, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir during the next 24 hours. Heavy falls may also occur at isolated places in the Pothohar region, Islamabad, upper Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa, Kashmir and upper Punjab during the peri­od. Hot and humid weather is expected in other parts of country. As per the synoptic situation, monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are penetrating in upper parts of country. A westerly wave has started affecting upper and central parts