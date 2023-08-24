Police arrest bike snatchers, street criminals

PESHAWAR - District police in Peshawar Cantt Division have apprehended 12 individuals involved in street crimes and motorcycle thefts. According to SP Cantt, Waqas Rafique, special police teams were formed to capture gang members involved in such crimes.

The crackdown came after a complainant from Pishtakhara reported the gunpoint theft of his motorcycle. Police teams collected CCTV footage and reviewed criminal records to identify the gangsters. Through these investigative methods, three street criminals and motorcycle snatchers were arrested.

The arrested individuals, identified as Yusuf, Manzoor, and Hameed confessed to their crimes. Additionally, seven stolen bikes were recovered based on their information.