 Police arrest two drug peddlers; mainpuri, gutka recovered

HYDERABAD - Police in its continued drive against mainpuri dealers on Wednesday arrested two suspects and recovered mainpuri and gutka from their possession. ASP Alina Rajper along with his team conducted raids in the limits of Sakhi Peer and City police station. DSP Muhammad Rahim Chandio along with Inspector Abdul Karim Abbasi conducted a raid in the limits of Sakhi Pir near Mirchi Chowk and arrested two accused Hussain alias Bhori & Yasin alias Sonu and recovered 550 packets of mainpuri while their other accomplices managed to escape. Police registered cases against arrested and absconders under mainpuri act. Meanwhile, DSP Masood Iqbal along with SHO Sub Inspector Muzafar Ali Khalidi conducted a raid near the Gol Building furniture market and arrested mainpuri supplier Faizan Shaikh and seized 50 packets of mainpuri and 100 packets of Indian gutka from their possession and a registered case under mainpuri act.