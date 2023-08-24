Friday, August 25, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

 Police arrest two drug peddlers; mainpuri, gutka recovered

STAFF REPORT
August 24, 2023
Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD - Police in its continued drive against mainpuri dealers on Wednesday arrested two suspects and recovered mainpuri and gutka from their possession. ASP Ali­na Rajper along with his team conducted raids in the limits of Sakhi Peer and City police station. DSP Muhammad Rahim Chandio along with In­spector Abdul Karim Abbasi conducted a raid in the limits of Sakhi Pir near Mirchi Chowk and arrested two accused Hus­sain alias Bhori & Yasin alias Sonu and recovered 550 packets of mainpuri while their other accom­plices managed to escape. Police registered cases against arrested and ab­sconders under main­puri act. Meanwhile, DSP Masood Iqbal along with SHO Sub Inspector Muza­far Ali Khalidi conducted a raid near the Gol Building furniture market and ar­rested mainpuri supplier Faizan Shaikh and seized 50 packets of mainpuri and 100 packets of Indian gutka from their posses­sion and a registered case under mainpuri act.

Strengthening the local economy

Tags:

STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-24/Lahore/epaper_img_1692848500.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023