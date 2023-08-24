 Police arrest two drug peddlers; mainpuri, gutka recovered

HYDERABAD - Police in its continued drive against mainpuri dealers on Wednesday arrested two suspects and recovered mainpuri and gutka from their possession. ASP Ali­na Rajper along with his team conducted raids in the limits of Sakhi Peer and City police station. DSP Muhammad Rahim Chandio along with In­spector Abdul Karim Abbasi conducted a raid in the limits of Sakhi Pir near Mirchi Chowk and arrested two accused Hus­sain alias Bhori & Yasin alias Sonu and recovered 550 packets of mainpuri while their other accom­plices managed to escape. Police registered cases against arrested and ab­sconders under main­puri act. Meanwhile, DSP Masood Iqbal along with SHO Sub Inspector Muza­far Ali Khalidi conducted a raid near the Gol Building furniture market and ar­rested mainpuri supplier Faizan Shaikh and seized 50 packets of mainpuri and 100 packets of Indian gutka from their posses­sion and a registered case under mainpuri act.