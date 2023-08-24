Friday, August 25, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

President summons CEC today to fix polls date

President summons CEC today to fix polls date
MATEEN HAIDER
August 24, 2023
Top Stories, National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  President Dr Arif Alvi has made a constitutional intervention on Wednesday and invited Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja to meet him today to fix an appropriate date for holding general elections in the country. 

In a letter written to the Chief Election Commissioner yester­day, Dr Arif Alvi said since the National Assembly was dis­solved on August 2023, there­fore, under Article 48 (5) of the Constitution, president of Paki­stan is obliged to appoint a date not later than 90 days from the date of dissolution of assemblies for the holding of general elec­tions in the country. 

“Forgoing in view, the Chief Election Commissioner is invit­ed for a meeting with the Pres­ident today or tomorrow to fix an appropriate date”, the letter noted.

On the other hand, the Chief Election Commissioner mean­while called an important meet­ing at the Election Commission of Pakistan on Thursday to de­cide whether or not to attend the meeting called by the president. 

Strengthening the local economy

Sources said the Chief Election Commissioner would announce the decision on the subject after the meeting of the Commission. 

It may be recalled that the Election Commission of Pakistan has earlier announced that the general elections could not be held within 90 days due to the lengthy delimitation process af­ter the notification of the fresh digital population and housing census in the country.

Tags:

MATEEN HAIDER

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-24/Lahore/epaper_img_1692848500.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023