Rain with wind, thundershower expected in most parts of country

Rain and wind with thundershower is expected in Pothohar region, Islamabad, upper Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir during the next twelve hours.

Heavy falls may also occur at isolated places in Pothohar region, Islamabad, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and upper Punjab during the period.

Hot and humid weather is expected in other parts of the country.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad and Muzaffarabad twenty-four degree centigrade, Karachi and Peshawar twenty-seven, Lahore twenty-eight , Quetta twenty, Gilgit twenty-six and Murree sixteen degree centigrade.

According to weather forecast of Met office for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy weather with chances of rain-wind and thundershower is expected in Srinagar, Jammu, Anantnag and Shopian, while chances of rain and wind with thundershower in Leh, Pulwama and Baramula.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar and Baramula twenty-one degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-six, Leh thirteen, Pulwama and Anantnag twenty and Shopian eighteen degree centigrade.