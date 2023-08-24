Rs0.5m cheque handed to world junior squash champion Hamza Khan 

PESHAWAR - Director General Sports Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa Capt (R) Khalid Mah­mood handed Rs 0.5 million to world junior squash champion Hamza Khan here on Wednes­day. Hamza, the squash player who won the World Junior Championship title for Pakistan after 37 years, was awarded Rs 0.5 million cheque and also he was appreciated for his excellent performance in the World Junior Squash Championship. His father, Mu­hammad Niaz, met DG Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Khalid Mahmoud at his office in the presence of Assistant Direc­tor Finance Amjad Iqbal and Director Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium Mir Bishr Khan. The DG Sports KPK said that winning the world title is un­doubtedly a big achievement of Hamza Khan. “The sports department has also sent an­other summary of another Rs 1.5 million grant to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkh­wa for Hamza Khan and it is hoped that he will get that amount soon.”