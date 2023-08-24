Friday, August 25, 2023
Rupee sheds 63 paisas against dollar

APP
August 24, 2023
Business

ISLAMABAD - Paki­stani rupee on Wednesday witnessed 63 paisas devalu­ation against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs299.63 against the previous day’s closing of Rs299. However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dol­lar in the open market stood at Rs313 and Rs316 respec­tively. The price of the Euro decreased by Rs2.10 to close at Rs324.29 against the last day’s closing of Rs326.39, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japa­nese Yen went up by 01 paisa and closed at Rs2.06, where­as a decrease of Rs2.32 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs380.02 as compared to the last closing of Rs382.34. The exchange rates of the Emirates Dir­ham and the Saudi Riyal in­creased by 17 paisas and 16 paisas to close at Rs81.57 and Rs79.71 respectively.

