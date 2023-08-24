Friday, August 25, 2023
SCCI, Gomal Uni agree to enhance industry-academia linkages

Our Staff Reporter
August 24, 2023
PESHAWAR   -   The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Gomal University, Dera Ismail Khan, to strengthen industry- academia linkages.

The MoU was signed during a meeting held at SCCI Chambers House by Acting President Ijaz Afridi and Dr. Barkat Ali, Director of the Office of Research, Innovation, and Commercialization (ORIC) at Gomal University. Abidur Rehman, Personal Secretary to the Vice-Chancellor of Gomal University, and SCCI Secretary General Sajjad Aziz were also present.

Ijaz Afridi emphasized that SCCI has signed numerous MoUs with over 16 public and private sector universities in the province to foster collaboration between institutions. This MoU with Gomal University aims to equip graduates and students with technical skills, facilitating their quick employment in the job market.

