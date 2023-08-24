Security forces kill terrorist in

ISLAMABAD - The security forces killed a terrorist in general area Ladha, South Waziristan district, said the ISPR on Wednesday.
“On night 22/23 August 2023, a fire exchange took place between troops and terrorists in general area Ladha, South Waziristan district. Own troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location and resultantly one terrorist was sent to hell,” said the ISPR.
Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorist, who remained actively involved in various terrorist activities in the area. Sanitization of the area was also carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area, according to the ISPR.