Security forces kill terrorist in

ISLAMABAD - The security forces killed a terrorist in general area Ladha, South Waziristan district, said the ISPR on Wednesday.

“On night 22/23 August 2023, a fire exchange took place between troops and terrorists in gen­eral area Ladha, South Waziristan district. Own troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ loca­tion and resultantly one terrorist was sent to hell,” said the ISPR.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorist, who remained active­ly involved in various terrorist activities in the area. Sanitization of the area was also carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area, according to the ISPR.