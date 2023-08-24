Special teams to ensure implementation on upgradation of big hospitals

LAHORE - On the direction of Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, special teams have been constituted under the headship of Commissioners to ensure implementation on the upgradation and restoration plan of big hospitals of Multan, Rawalpindi, Sialkot and Lahore.
Deputy Commissioners, Principals, MSs, Health, Infrastructure Development Authority Punjab and representatives of other departments will also be included. A principle decision has been taken to establish a Health Council for Tertiary Hospital for the improvement of treatment facilities in the big hospitals. A uniform design will be introduced for the construction and restoration project of the hospital. CM Mohsin Naqvi has directed the Health Department that available space in the hospitals should be utilized for the facilitation of patients adding that ascertainment of beds should be made in proportion to the number of patients in the wards of hospitals. CM Mohsin Naqvi further directed to complete the construction and restoration project of hospitals within the stipulated period of time.