Friday, August 25, 2023
Special teams to ensure implementation on upgradation of big hospitals

Our Staff Reporter
August 24, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  On the direction of Caretaker Pun­jab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, special teams have been consti­tuted under the headship of Com­missioners to ensure implemen­tation on the upgradation and restoration plan of big hospitals of Multan, Rawalpindi, Sialkot and Lahore. 

Deputy Commissioners, Princi­pals, MSs, Health, Infrastructure Development Authority Punjab and representatives of other de­partments will also be included. A principle decision has been taken to establish a Health Council for Tertiary Hospital for the improve­ment of treatment facilities in the big hospitals. A uniform design will be introduced for the construc­tion and restoration project of the hospital. CM Mohsin Naqvi has di­rected the Health Department that available space in the hospitals should be utilized for the facilita­tion of patients adding that ascer­tainment of beds should be made in proportion to the number of pa­tients in the wards of hospitals. CM Mohsin Naqvi further directed to complete the construction and res­toration project of hospitals within the stipulated period of time.

Our Staff Reporter

