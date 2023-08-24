Sutlej water surging at Islam Headworks, wreaks havoc in river belt

Sutlej River has been in high flood at Sulemanki Headworks, with 1,36,632 cusecs inflow and outflow.

The floodwater in the river now reaching Vehari and has started surging at Islam Headworks with present water flow 94,000 cusecs.

The water officials have apprehended that the water flow could surge from medium to very high flood level.

Floodwater released from waterworks in India has drowned a vast area of Sutlej River belt breaking roads and temporary protective dykes across the border in Pakistan.

Flooding has wreaked havoc in the region as thousands of acres farmland has drowned and crops destroyed in Kasur, Bahawalnagar, Okara, Pakpattan, Sahiwal and Vehari districts.

The area has become a mammoth lake with water everywhere to the limit of the visible landscape and dozens of settlements submerged.

The river has been in medium flood at Head Ganda Singh Wala, according to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority.

An unusual flooding in Sutlej River has wreaked havoc in the area destroying houses and standing crops on thousands of acres.

In Bahawalnagar over 60 villages land link has severed and people waiting for relief from the government agencies.

The administration along with rescue teams and local volunteers engaged in relief operations and 8,561 stranded people have been transferred to safer places.

The emergency services on Wednesday said that around 100,000 people have been evacuated from flooded villages in Punjab.

Several hundred villages and thousands of acres of cropland in the central province were inundated when the Sutlej River burst its banks on Sunday.

The head of Punjab’s government, Mohsin Naqvi, said that monsoon rains had prompted authorities in India to release excess reservoir water into the Sutlej River, causing flooding downstream on the Pakistani side of the border.