Terrorists to be hunted down until they surrender: COAS

RAWALPINDI - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir on Wednesday said the terrorists, their affiliates and abettors, who were working on hostile agenda to destabilise the coun­try, would be hunted down un­til their surrender to the State of Pakistan.

Pakistan Army Chief was in­teracting with the officers and troops deployed in Sher­wangi area near Asman Man­za in South Waziristan Dis­trict where six brave soldiers had embraced Shahadat (mar­tyrdom) on Tuesday while fighting gallantly against ter­rorists, says a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). The COAS appr eciated the un­flinching resolve of army offi­cers and troops in fighting the menace of terrorism.

"Shuhada (martyrs) are our pride and their sacrifices will not go in vain till the return of complete peace and stability in Pakistan," he added.

General Asim Munir was given a detailed briefing on the prevailing security situ­ation, including the ongoing intelligence and counter-ter­rorism operations. Earlier on his arrival, the COAS was received by the Commander Peshawar Corps.