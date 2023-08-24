Friday, August 25, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Three PHP personnel dismissed for absence from duty

Our Staff Reporter
August 24, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

FAISALABAD  -  SSP Patrolling Faisalabad Re­gion Mirza Anjum Kamal has dismissed three personnel of Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) police on the charge of their frequent absence from duty. 

PHP spokesperson Sub-In­spector (SI) Shahid Nadeem said here on Wednesday that during an orderly room meeting, the SSP Patrolling observed that constables Nauman Rasheed, Kamran Ahmad and Irshad Ahmad were absent from duty for a long time despite issuing them repeated warnings and show-cause notices. 

Taking serious notice, the SSP Patrolling removed these three constables from their services.

YOUNG FARMER KILLED

A young farmer was shot dead in the area of Sadr Ja­ranwala police station. The police said here on Wednes­day that Muhammad Zunair of Chak No 116-GB was go­ing to his ‘dera’ late Tues­day night when two assail­ants riding on a motorcycle opened indiscriminate fir­ing at him and killed him on the spot. The police took the body into custody and start­ed investigation.

Strengthening the local economy

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-24/Lahore/epaper_img_1692848500.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023