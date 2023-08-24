Three PHP personnel dismissed for absence from duty

FAISALABAD - SSP Patrolling Faisalabad Re­gion Mirza Anjum Kamal has dismissed three personnel of Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) police on the charge of their frequent absence from duty.

PHP spokesperson Sub-In­spector (SI) Shahid Nadeem said here on Wednesday that during an orderly room meeting, the SSP Patrolling observed that constables Nauman Rasheed, Kamran Ahmad and Irshad Ahmad were absent from duty for a long time despite issuing them repeated warnings and show-cause notices.

Taking serious notice, the SSP Patrolling removed these three constables from their services.

YOUNG FARMER KILLED

A young farmer was shot dead in the area of Sadr Ja­ranwala police station. The police said here on Wednes­day that Muhammad Zunair of Chak No 116-GB was go­ing to his ‘dera’ late Tues­day night when two assail­ants riding on a motorcycle opened indiscriminate fir­ing at him and killed him on the spot. The police took the body into custody and start­ed investigation.