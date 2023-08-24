Traders and public stage protest demo against rise in electricity tariff

RAWALPINDI - The shopkeepers, traders and members of civil society have staged protest demonstration in Jabbar Chowk in Gujar Khan against hike in electricity tariff here on Wednesday.
Traders, shopkeepers and residents of Jabbar took to the roads against high increase in electricity tariffs and heavy taxation on electricity bills. They shouted slogans against the power utility company and the government. They had torn the electricity bills and announced to not pay the bills. Umer Khan, a shopkeeper, said that the NEPRA had increased the electricity tariff by Rs 5.83 while doubling the miseries of common man. He said merely a 50-unit electricity bill has surpassed thousands of rupees. Arshad Ahmed, another trader, said that highest rate of inflation has already compromised purchasing power of the citizens which is hurting trading activity across the country. He said that in the current circumstances another increase electricity tariffs would push many businesses out of the market. The government should pay little attention to common man woes who was already bearing brunt of unmindful economic decisions of the government, he said.
Meanwhile, District Bar Association Rawalpindi has called a session on August 26 against the continuously rising prices of electricity, water, gas, petrol and other daily use items. The representatives of DBA Rawalpindi to discuss the sufferings of general public and luxurious life style of rules and the elite class in this era of price hike. The session was summoned on resolution of former President DBA Sajjad Akbar Abbasi Advocate.