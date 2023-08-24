Friday, August 25, 2023
Two gangsters held

Staff Reporter
August 24, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -  Po­lice have arrested two mem­bers of a burglary gang in­volved in multiple invasions with the help of Punjab Safe City Authority’s cameras. A team of Safe Cities surveillance traced the suspects to a loca­tion in Liaqatabad. Upon no­ticing these suspects, the Safe City Authority team promptly informed Liaquatabad police to conduct a thorough check on the suspects. During the in­spection, the police recovered pistols, ammunition, and mas­ter keys from the possession of suspects who were identified as Aamir and Ali Raza. Inves­tigation revealed that the sus­pects were also involved in a series of thefts. As a result, a total of four stolen motorcycles were recovered from their pos­session.Further investigations were underway. A case has been filed against the outlaws.

Staff Reporter

