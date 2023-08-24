UN report accuses Taliban of killing over 200 ex-Afghan officials, military personnel

UNITED NATIONS-The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) says it has recorded “credible” reports of serious human rights violations by the de facto Taliban authorities against hundreds of former government officials and former armed forces members, despite a “general amnesty” for old enemies. The mission said in a report it had recorded at least 218 extrajudicial killings in Afghanistan and hundreds of other “serious” human rights abuses since the Taliban seized power two years ago. “In most instances, individuals were detained by de facto security forces, often briefly, before being killed,” UNAMA said. UN human rights chief Volker Turk said that the targeting of former government officials and security personnel despite the announcement by the Taliban when it returned to power of a “general amnesty” was a “betrayal of the people’s trust”.