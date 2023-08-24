Friday, August 25, 2023
Urs of Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya begins

Agencies
August 24, 2023
MULTAN-The three-day 784th annual Urs celebrations of the revered saint of sub-continent Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya commenced, here on Wednesday. The ceremonies of the Urs started after the tomb was given bath by Makhdoom Zain Hussain Qureshi, his uncle Mureed Hussain Qureshi and other members of the family. In the absence of the caretaker Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi, the bath ceremony took an unexpected turn as controversy surfaced between Mureed Hussain Qureshi and Makhdoom Zain Qureshi in the matter pertaining to bathing of the tomb. Makhdoom Zain has started the bath ceremony before arrival of his uncle Mureed Hussain Qureshi. Meanwhile, Mureed Hussain Qureshi arrived at the tomb and expressed displeasure stating “This is my grandfather’s grave and how could bath ceremony begin sans me”. Mureed Hussain Qureshi took the matters into his own hand and also conducted the ceremonial bathing of the shrine. Mureed Hussain Qureshi concluded the ritual with prayers.

