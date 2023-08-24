US, UK and China top 3 destinations of Pakistani exports in July

ISLAMABAD-The United States (US) remained the top export destination of Pakistani products during the first month of the current financial year 2023-24, followed by the United Kingdom (UK) and China. Total exports to the US during July 2023 were recorded at $432.803 million against the exports of $499.686 million during July 2022, showing a decline of 13.38 percent, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). This was followed by the UK, wherein Pakistan exported goods worth $169.789 million against the exports of $160.114 million last year, showing an increase of 6.04 percent.

China was the third top export destination, where Pakistan exported products worth $147.385 million during the month under review against the exports of $174.056 million, SBP data revealed. Among other countries, Pakistani exports to UAE stood at $134.002 million against $109.772 million last year, showing an increase of 22.07 percent while the exports to Germany were recorded at $121.175 million against $1137.026 million last year, data said. During July 2023, the exports to Holland were recorded at $106.080 million against $114.886 million whereas the exports to Italy stood at $96.274 million against $105.300 million. Pakistan’s exports to Spain were recorded at $119.583 million against the exports of $92.327 million while the exports to Afghanistan were recorded at $42.173 million against $ 31.757 million last year. The exports to Bangladesh stood at $50.731 million against $71.147 million. Similarly, the exports to France during the month under review were recorded at $46.076 million against $43.074 million while the exports to Belgium stood at $54.000 million against $65.549 million. Pakistan’s exports to Saudi Arabia were recorded at $42.634 million during the current year compared to $29.666 million last year whereas the exports to Turkiye stood at $30.808 million against $30.157 million.