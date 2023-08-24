Wagner chief listed among passengers on board crashed plane

MOSCOW-Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin is listed among passengers on board a plane that crashed north of Moscow, according to Russian state media. The official Russian news agency TASS reported the Federal Air Transport Agency has launched an investigation into the crash of an Embraer aircraft, which occurred in the Tver region north-east of Moscow on Wednesday.

“An investigation has been launched into the crash of the Embraer aircraft, which occurred tonight in the Tver region. According to the list of passengers, among them is the name and surname of Yevgeny Prigozhin,” the department noted.

Flight data showed an Embraer Legacy registered to Prigozhin at a cruising altitude over the Tver region after departing a Moscow airport, before data transmission of speed and altitude stopped. An Embraer aircraft crashed near the village of Kuzhenkino in the Tver region, Russian Emergency services said. The private Embraer Legacy aircraft crashed while flying from Moscow to St. Petersburg, the agency added. There were 10 people on board, including three crew members. According to preliminary information, all on board were killed. “We are conducting search operations,” the agency said.