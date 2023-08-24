Friday, August 25, 2023
Zimbabwe votes in high-stake poll as ‘Crocodile’ leader seeks new term

August 24, 2023
HARARE-Zimbabweans voted in closely-watched elections in which President Emmerson Mnangagwa is seeking a second term after a campaign tainted by a crackdown on the opposition, fears of vote rigging and public anger at the economic crisis. President Emmerson Mnangagwa, 80, who came to power after a coup that deposed late ruler Robert Mugabe in 2017, squares off against Nelson Chamisa, 45, who leads the yellow-coloured Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party.
Casting his ballot in his home town of Kwekwe, central Zimbabwe, a confident Mnangagwa -- nicknamed the ‘Crocodile’ for his determination -- told journalists: “If I think I’m not going to take it, then I will be foolish.”
“Everyone who contests should go into the race to win”, he added, sporting his trademark multicoloured scarf.
The opposition is hoping to ride a wave of discontent over the southern African country’s economic woes that include graft, high inflation, unemployment and widespread poverty. But delays in opening some polling stations, especially in the capital, an opposition stronghold, raised opposition concerns.

