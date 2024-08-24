10 female school teachers jump to safety after van catches fire

BUREWALA - A van carrying female school teachers caught fire while on the move; however, all the ten teachers jumped off the vehicle and remained unhurt, but the fire left the van blackened and burnt, rescuers said on Friday. The incident occurred at Chak 263/EB in the suburbs of Burewala where the school van was transporting teachers of Government Girls High School Chak 263/EB back to their homes. On the way, fire erupted suddenly due to short circuit forcing the school teachers to jump to safety. A team of Rescue 1122 reached the spot and extinguished the flames; however, by that time the van had turned charred.