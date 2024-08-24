Saturday, August 24, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

10 female school teachers jump to safety after van catches fire

APP
August 24, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

BUREWALA   -   A van carrying female school teachers caught fire while on the move; however, all the ten teachers jumped off the vehicle and remained unhurt, but the fire left the van blackened and burnt, rescuers said on Friday. The incident occurred at Chak 263/EB in the suburbs of Burewala where the school van was transporting teachers of Government Girls High School Chak 263/EB back to their homes. On the way, fire erupted suddenly due to short circuit forcing the school teachers to jump to safety. A team of Rescue 1122 reached the spot and extinguished the flames; however, by that time the van had turned charred.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-23/Lahore/epaper_img_1724395851.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024