2 bootleggers held, 1500 liquor bottles recovered

APP
August 24, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

RAWALPINDI  -  Jatli police have arrested two bootleggers and recovered locally made1500 liquor bottle from their possession. According to a police spokesman, Jatli police arrested two bootleggers namely Shehbaz and Bilal who were allegedly involved in supplying liquor in different areas of Jatli and Gujar Khan. He informed that police got a tip-off that a gang of bootleggers, who had stored liquor in a house, was trying to supply it in Jatli and Gujar Khan areas. Police conducted a raid and recovered 1500 liquor bottles from their possession, he added. Superintendent of Police, Saddar, Muhammad Nabeel Khokhar while appreciating performance of police party directed to accelerate operation against drug peddlers and bootleggers.

APP

