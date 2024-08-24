Aleema Khan accuses Bushra Bibi of hijacking PTI

In a recently leaked conversation, Aleema Khan, sister of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder, expressed her frustration with Bushra Bibi, accusing the former first lady of taking over the party.

In a voice message sent to PTI's information secretary, Aleema Khan claimed that Bushra Bibi was operating a disinformation cell aimed at spreading false news about a tearful meeting between Aleema and Imran Khan, where she was reportedly warned of a plot against him.

Aleema Khan also hinted at her conversations being monitored by the Chief of the Army Staff, General Asim Munir. Experts suggest that Aleema Khan is maneuvering to take full control of PTI, sidelining Bushra Bibi to manage party affairs independently.