Saturday, August 24, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Aleema Khan accuses Bushra Bibi of hijacking PTI

Aleema Khan accuses Bushra Bibi of hijacking PTI
Web Desk
4:25 PM | August 24, 2024
National

In a recently leaked conversation, Aleema Khan, sister of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder, expressed her frustration with Bushra Bibi, accusing the former first lady of taking over the party.

In a voice message sent to PTI's information secretary, Aleema Khan claimed that Bushra Bibi was operating a disinformation cell aimed at spreading false news about a tearful meeting between Aleema and Imran Khan, where she was reportedly warned of a plot against him.

Aleema Khan also hinted at her conversations being monitored by the Chief of the Army Staff, General Asim Munir. Experts suggest that Aleema Khan is maneuvering to take full control of PTI, sidelining Bushra Bibi to manage party affairs independently.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-24/Lahore/epaper_img_1724472018.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024