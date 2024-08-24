Anti-polio drive in Bahawalpur from Sept 9

BAHAWALPUR - As many as 824,000 children under five years of age would be administered polio vaccine during the five-day anti-polio drive, starting from September 9 in the district. This was disclosed in a meeting, presided over by DC Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa at the committee room, here on Friday. The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Sumaira Rabbani, Chief Executive Officer Health Dr Amir Bashir, deputy district health officers, representatives from the World Health Organisation, and officials concerned. The deputy commissioner emphasised the importance of ensuring that all children under the age of five receive the vaccination, stating that no child should miss out during the campaign. He instructed the Health Department officials to effectively monitor the polio teams in the field. CEO of the District Health Authority Dr Amir Bashir briefed that during the polio prevention campaign, from September 9 to 11, teams will go door-to-door to vaccinate children under five years old. Any children who are unable to receive the vaccine for any reason will have a catch-up activity on September 12 and 13. He added that a total of 3,276 mobile teams, 195 fixed teams, and 136 transit teams have been formed for the polio campaign. Furthermore, the performance of the polio teams will be monitored in the field.

DC visits city areas to inspect cleanliness

The ‘Clean Punjab Programme’ is underway throughout the district under Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s vision. In this regard, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa visited various areas of the city. He instructed the relevant officers and staff to ensure that cleanliness work was carried out regularly. He emphasised that officers from the Bahawalpur Waste Management Company should enhance field monitoring and keep the cleaning staff active.

During the visit, he assessed the cleanliness situation within residential areas and business centres throughout the city as part of the Clean Punjab campaign. CEO Muhammad Naeem Akhtar and Assistant Manager Operations Tanveer Ahmed Minhas accompanied him.

During his visit to the old city, the DC made an unannounced inspection of Union Council No 12, Mohalla Chishtian, and Mohalla Nawaban reviewing cleanliness arrangements in the relevant areas. He inquired with residents and business owners about the cleanliness efforts in their areas.

While speaking with citizens, he stated that maintaining a clean environment is not solely the responsibility of one organisation; rather, every individual living in society must contribute to cleanliness. He urged citizens to keep two trash bins in their homes and shops, promoting the practice of separating wet and dry waste to facilitate its recyclability.