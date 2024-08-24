Asad faces Yafat in Kamran Steel Punjab Junior Tennis

LAHORE - Asad Zaman of Ali Embroidery Mills will take on Yafat Nadeem in the Kamran Steel Punjab Junior Tennis Championship 2024 boys U-18 final today (Saturday) here at Punjab Tennis Academy. In the boys U-18 semifinals, Asad Zaman beat Abdur Rehman 6-1 while Yafat Nadeem beat Muhammad Shaheer Khan 6-2. In the boys U-16 semifinals, Abubakar Khalil beat Abdullah Pirzada 6-2 and Abdur Rehman Rana beat Aalay Hussain 6-0. In the boys U-14 QFs, M Huzaima beat Awais Zia 6-4 and Aalay Hussain beat Aahil Najoom 6-0. In the boys U-12 SFs, M Muaz beat M Ayyan Khan 6-3 and M Ayan beat Mustafa Uzair Rana 6-2. In the girls U-12 SFs, Hajra Rana beat Elisha Zaighum 6-0 and Eman Shahbaz beat Wajeeha Fatima 6-0. In the boys/girls U-10 QFs, Daniyal Afzal Malik beat Eman Manoo 6-0 and Mustafa Zia beat M Ehsan Bari 6-3. In the seniors doubles 45+ SFs, Waqar Nisar/Tariq Sadiq beat Qadir/Muaz 8-2 and Gas&Oil Pakistan’s Talha Waheed/Mehboob Waheed beat Fazal/Asghar 8-5. Mian Mohsin & Mian Usman from Kamran Steel will grace the prize distribution ceremony as chief guests and distribute prizes among the winners in the presence of PLTA President Capt (R) Fazeel Asghar and SEVP Rashid Malik.