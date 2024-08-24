Average score on DEPIx places country in low performance category

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s national average score on the District Education Performance Index (DEPIx) 2020-23 placed the country in the low performance category, while 134 districts including Islamabad Capital Territory have failed to reach to very high performance categories.

Except ICT, none of the provinces have reached to high performance categories, Punjab and KP falling into the medium category, while Sindh and Balochistan into low performance category, reveals by District Education Performance Index (DEPIx) 2020-23, launched by the Planning Commission.

The Index also indicates significant disparities across the different domains of education system. Nationally, the highest score was achieved in the Infrastructure & Access domain (59/100), indicating progress in expanding educational opportunities.

Punjab emerges as the top-performing province with a composite score of 61.39. KP follows with a score of 54.47, while Sindh and Balochistan lag behind with scores of 51.55 and 45.50, respectively.

The report measures district-level education performance, focusing on key outcomes such as access, learning, equity, governance, and inputs such as infrastructure and public financing. Covering 134 districts, including Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) and all districts in Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Punjab, and Sindh, DEPIx classifies districts into four categories: Very High, High, Medium, and Low. The report primarily covers the period from 2020-23.

Among the five domains, Infrastructure & Access scores the highest at 58.95, indicating some progress in expanding educational opportunities. Inclusion (Equity & Technology) follows as the second-highest domain. Public Financing records the lowest score, highlighting the need for increased and better-targeted spending in the education sector. The Learning domain also scores poorly, reflecting persistently low learning outcomes among students. Governance & Management, though slightly better than Learning, still falls in the “Low” category, mainly due to teacher shortages and high bureaucratic turnover.

Notwithstanding the overall index scores, there are notable differences in provincial scores across domains, indicating the relative strengths and weaknesses of each province within the larger education delivery system. The specific areas of strength and weakness for each province are as follows:

Punjab outperforms other provinces in Infrastructure & Access (73.36) and Inclusion (75.05) but scores lower in Public Financing and Governance & Management. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa excels in Governance & Management and Public Financing but ranks lower in Learning compared to other provinces. Sindh shows relative strength in Public Financing, where it ranks highest, but lags in Infrastructure & Access and Governance & Management. Balochistan faces severe challenges across all domains, ranking lowest in nearly all areas except Learning, where it performs only slightly better than the worst-performing province.

On District-Level none of the 134 districts falls within the “Very High” performance category, and only Islamabad falls into the “High” category, making it an outlier as the highest-performing district in the country.

Nearly 42 percent (or 56) of districts fall into the medium category, with Punjab leading with 32 districts, followed by KP with 16, and Sindh with 8 districts. Alarmingly, more than 57 percent of Pakistan’s districts (77) fall into the low performance category.

These low performing districts are predominantly in Balochistan and Sindh, with 33 districts in Balochistan and 22 in Sindh, highlighting substantial inter-provincial disparities.

Notably, all districts of Balochistan fall in the “Low” education performance category, indicating severe challenges across the province.

Apart from ICT, the top 10 districts are exclusively from Punjab and KP, with seven from Punjab and two from KP. No districts from Sindh or Balochistan are represented among the top 10. The strong performance in these districts is largely due to high scores in Infrastructure & Access (82.54) and inclusion (Equity & Technology) (76.58). In contrast, Balochistan dominates the lowest-scoring districts, with 6 out of 10. Infrastructure & Access, strength for top districts, is the most significant weakness for the lowest-ranked ones, with an average score of 36.39. Intra-Provincial Disparities: Significant disparities in education performance exist within provinces. KP exhibits the greatest intra-provincial differences, with districts like Haripur, Chitral, and Abbottabad among the top performers, while Kolai Palas and Upper Kohistan rank among the lowest. There is nearly a 30-point gap between the best and worst-performing districts in KP.

Punjab and Balochistan show the least intra provincial variation, with Punjab’s districts mostly falling into the medium category and all of Balochistan’s districts in the low category. Sindh has moderate variation, with most districts in the “Low” category except for the urban districts of Karachi and Hyderabad.

Talking about the correlations, the report said that the DEPIx reveals interesting insights into the relationship between input and process domains (Governance & Management and Public Financing) and outcome domains (Infrastructure & Access, Learning, and Inclusion).

Governance & Management strongly correlates with Infrastructure & Access but does not consistently correlate with Learning outcomes and has limited influence on Inclusion.

Similarly, the relationship between Public Financing and Infrastructure & Access is not straightforward, indicating the need for more nuanced policy interventions In conclusion, the DEPIx highlights the critical areas requiring attention to improve education outcomes across Pakistan. It underscores the importance of targeted investments, robust governance, and equitable resource distribution to address the substantial disparities in education performance across districts and provinces. The findings and insights from DEPIx will serve as a crucial tool for policymakers and stakeholders in driving effective and evidence-based education reforms.