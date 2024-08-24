Azhar Mahmood sees opportunity for Pakistan to seize control in first Test

Lahore - Pakistan assistant coach Azhar Mahmood expressed confidence on Friday that the first Test against Bangladesh at Pindi Cricket Stadium is evenly poised, with Pakistan having a strong chance to gain the upper hand if they secure early breakthroughs on day four. Reflecting on the day’s play, Mahmood praised the resilience of Bangladesh’s batting and highlighted the impact of part-time bowlers Agha Salman and Saim Ayub in keeping Pakistan competitive. “If we manage to get an early breakthrough tomorrow and secure a lead of up to 80 runs, we’ll create a significant opportunity to win this match,” Mahmood said. The assistant coach acknowledged the energy and intent shown by the Pakistani bowlers, despite the challenges posed by a flat Pindi pitch. He emphasized the need for more result-oriented wickets in Test cricket to maintain spectator interest, advocating for pitches that offer seam and bounce. Mahmood also addressed concerns about Shaheen Shah Afridi’s form, acknowledging that the star pacer has yet to regain his full rhythm. “Shaheen is our best bowler, and it’s crucial for him to find his rhythm ahead of the upcoming crucial matches,” Mahmood noted, urging patience and support for Afridi. Discussing Pakistan’s strategy moving forward, Mahmood hinted at maintaining the same lineup for the second Test, though he stressed that the decision would be based on the match situation. He also expressed optimism about the team’s pace attack, suggesting that it could be pivotal in future series, including against England, while not ruling out the inclusion of a specialist spinner.

Praising individual performances, Mahmood singled out Khurram Shahzad as the standout bowler of the day, crediting him for executing the game plan effectively. He also commended Muhammad Ali for his disciplined bowling, which resulted in the dismissal of Shadman Islam. Mahmood expressed high hopes for the future of Pakistan cricket, particularly highlighting the potential of all-rounders Aamer Jamal and Agha Salman. “Aamer Jamal is a bright prospect for Pakistan cricket. It’s key for the team to keep players like him fit,” he remarked.

Touching on the role of the foreign curator, Mahmood pointed to the need for experienced professionals to help craft pitches that balance the game, drawing parallels with successful strategies employed by teams like England and India. Finally, Mahmood spoke about the decision to field Muhammad Ali over Mir Hamza, citing the conditions at Pindi Stadium as the reason. He acknowledged the experience both bowlers bring from first-class cricket, underscoring their ability to perform in long spells.