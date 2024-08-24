Bahawalpur DPO devises comprehensive security plan for Chehlam Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA)

Bahawalpur - In preparation for the Chehlam Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) observances, District Police Officer (DPO) Asad Sarfaraz Khan has implemented a detailed security strategy to ensure the safety and smooth conduct of events. The plan includes a robust deployment of security personnel and advanced monitoring technology. For the upcoming Chehlam, Bahawalpur district will host 30 processions and 56 funeral processions, alongwith 6 Category B meetings and 50 Category C meetings. Over 1,700 police officers and officials, supported by 1,400 volunteers, will be on duty. Additional security will be provided by the Dolphin Force, Eagle Squad, Special Branch, and Elite Force. To ensure foolproof security, the district will employ CCTV cameras, drone surveillance, jammers, sniffer dogs, walk-through gates, barbed wire, and steel barriers. DPO Asad Sarfaraz Khan has mandated strict adherence to security protocols, including the prohibition of loudspeakers, wall chalking, hate material, provocative speeches, weapon display, and air firing, with legal action to be taken against violators. The district administration has also issued orders for the zoning of 81 individuals and has banned 80 people from participating in these events. A separate traffic management plan has been established to maintain smooth traffic flow during the Chehlam processions. DPO Asad Sarfaraz Khan emphasises that the security plan must be meticulously followed to ensure a safe and orderly observance of Chehlam Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA).