Balochistan torrential rains claim 22 lives including children

QUETTA - The recent torrential rains in Balochistan have claimed 22 lives, including 11 children, and injured 13 others, said Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Friday. According to a report by the PDMA, the rains have affected 5,448 individuals and damaged 158 homes, with 622 partially damaged. Additionally, 102 acres of crops and 35 kilometers of roads have been affected by the flash floods. The PDMA report also stated that seven bridges have been damaged, and 131 livestock have perished due to the heavy rains.

It is pertinent to mention here that Chief meteorologist Sardar Sarfraz at the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted season’s strong monsoon spell from August 26-30, which was expected to impact Balochistan, entire Sindh and southern Punjab where citizens were advised to take necessary precautions to ensure their safety. Sardar Sarfraz, said, “Another monsoon spell is expected to hit Sindh from August 26, bringing with it a renewed wave of rainfall.”

As the monsoon season was still ongoing, Sarfraz cautioned, “The intensity of the rainfall is likely to remain between mild and harsh, potentially causing disruptions in daily life.” Sarfraz’s warning came as a reminder to citizens to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions to ensure their safety. “The expected monsoon spell is likely to bring heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and strong winds, which may lead to flash flooding, landslides, and power outages. By staying informed and taking proactive measures, citizens can minimize the risks associated with this weather event,” he mentioned.