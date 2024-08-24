CDA chairman reviews revenue targets | Weekly and monthly reports be submitted, he directed

ISLAMABAD - A review meeting on revenue targets and ongoing development projects was held on Friday under the chairmanship of CDA Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa.

The meeting assessed the revenue targets achieved so far and reviewed the performance of various departments in this connection. The senior officers from all wings of authority and MCI attended the meeting.

Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa directed that weekly and monthly reports be submitted to monitor the actual achievement of revenue targets. He instructed that special incentives be given to employees and officers of the Wings and Departments achieving their fiscal targets. Furthermore, he emphasized that the key performance indicators of all officers and employees should be linked to their salaries and incentives.

The Chairman also stated that by introducing IT intervention and digitization, service delivery should be improved, and the collection of various charges should be made easier for the citizens of Islamabad.

He stressed the importance of ensuring the collection of development charges to expedite ongoing development works in the sectors. During the briefing, it was informed that the recent increase in development charges will be applicable to all sectors where development works are in progress. The Chairman instructed that the collection of these charges be particularly ensured in the sectors where development work is ongoing.

The meeting was informed that CDA is going to offer residential plots in Sector C-14, Parking Plazas in Blue Area and other commercial plots for investment.

Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa stated that the renovation work at Jinnah Convention Center will be completed before the Shanghai Cooperation Organization meeting. He added that after the completion of the renovation, corporate sector entities, educational institutions, and private organizations will also be able to hold their mega events at Jinnah Convention Center.

Meanwhile, Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa was briefed about the progress of the Digital Parking Project in Islamabad. The CDA Chairman directed that since the software for the digital parking project has been developed, the installation of hardware for digital parking should also commence soon.

Chairman CDA said that in the first phase, digital parking will be introduced in the busy marakiz and markets of the city.

The CDA Chairman stated that to make the digital parking project successful, all stakeholders, especially local traders, should be taken into confidence. Chairman CDA directed that parking regulations and chargers should be finalized considering experiences of other cities and international practices.

Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa mentioned that the revenue generated from digital parking will be used for the beautification, uplift and repair/ maintenance of markets and markiz.

Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa also emphasized that the digital parking project should include a system prioritizing senior citizens, women, and people with special needs.