Chairman NAB urges young officers to conduct investigations using advanced methods

LAHORE - A passing out ceremony on the successful completion of 10th “Investigators Basic Induction Course, (IBIC-X)” was held at NAB Hq on 22nd August, 2024. Chairman NAB Lt Gen ®️ Nazir Ahmed awarded certificates to the successful participants and shields to the position holders of the course. NAB officers, participants and their parents / family members attended the ceremony.

It was the first time in the history of NAB that a tailor made- course keeping in view the organizational needs and evolving trends of corruption practices, was conducted using NAB’s own expertise and resources by Pakistan Anti-Corruption Academy (PACA). This 18 week long course was joined and completed by 14 officers including 11 Assistant Directors recommended by FPSC and 3 serving NAB officers at NAB’s own academy. Assistant Directors Mr. Tariq Rajpar, Mr. Waqar Ahmed and Mr. Sanaullah secured the top three positions respectively during the course.

Chairman NAB Lt Gen ®️ Nazir Ahmed congratulated the officers who completed their training successfully and urged them to perform their duties with complete honesty, integrity and diligence without succumbing to any pressure, temptation or personal connection. Moreover, the Chairman NAB exhorted the officers to perform investigation work with impartiality and in the broader interest of the country and nation. The Chairman NAB advised the young officers to conduct investigations using scientifically advanced methods to ascertain the truth of the matter and adopt a policy of seeking out-of-box solutions to issues. He further emphasized upon the young officers to maintain NAB’s glorious traditions through their hard work; by enhancing their professional skills, by preserving their character and by gaining excellence in professional work.

Chairman NAB also extended congratulations to the parents of the young officers who have completed the IBIC-X course.

Earlier Mr. Irfan Naeem Mangi, Director General, Pakistan Anti-Corruption Academy thanked the Chairman NAB for his unwavering support and stated that trainee officers received practical training on the investigation of white collar crimes keeping in view the relevant laws.